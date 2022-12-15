Dr. Joseph Boss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Boss, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Boss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Boss works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists Of Michigan5030 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Retina Specialists of Michigan Holland1362 S Point Pl Ste 120, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 954-2020
-
3
Retina Specialists of Michigan at Hickner Eye Center, PC1906 W Milham Ave, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (616) 954-2020Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boss?
I am so thankful to have Dr. Boss as a retinal specialist. I feel complete confidence that I am getting the best care available anywhere. I appreciate his willingness to explain what is occurring in my eye and what to watch for regarding changes. He is a wonderful person, very approachable and very kind. Thank you Dr. Boss. In addition, everyone in his office that I have come into contact with has been very helpful and very professional.
About Dr. Joseph Boss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912346388
Education & Certifications
- Cole Eye Institute At The Cleveland Clinic
- Kresge Eye Institute Detroit Med Center
- Oakwood Hospital And Medical Center -Dearborn
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing
- Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boss works at
Dr. Boss has seen patients for Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Boss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.