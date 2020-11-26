Dr. Joseph Bosco III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosco III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bosco III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bosco III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Bosco III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639130107
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosco III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosco III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosco III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosco III has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosco III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosco III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosco III.
