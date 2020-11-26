Overview

Dr. Joseph Bosco III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bosco III works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.