Overview

Dr. Joseph Bognet, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Bognet works at Bognet Medical Associates, PC in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.