Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD

Nephrology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Boglia works at Renal Consultants of Long Island in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renal Consultants of Long Island
    200 Belle Terre Rd Ste 200, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2017
    Dr. Boglia is right on top of my care! He has great bed side manner, truly cares and I feel like he really watches over me here in the hospital. I cant say enough about him!
    Linda Zmoos-Colangelo in Rocky Point, NY — May 03, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467464297
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Stony Brook School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boglia works at Renal Consultants of Long Island in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boglia’s profile.

    Dr. Boglia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

