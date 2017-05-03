Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Renal Consultants of Long Island200 Belle Terre Rd Ste 200, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 476-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boglia is right on top of my care! He has great bed side manner, truly cares and I feel like he really watches over me here in the hospital. I cant say enough about him!
About Dr. Joseph Boglia, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1467464297
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boglia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boglia speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boglia.
