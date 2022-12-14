See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (83)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Blythe works at Blythe Orthopedics & Spine, Inc., Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blythe Orthopedics and Spine
    5552 Franklin Pike Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37220 (615) 200-8103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Thomas West Hospital
  Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylosis
Sternum Fracture
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 14, 2022
    He's great he had redo my whole back I would not go any were else.
    Martha Pierce — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1134399090
    Education & Certifications

    Spine Institute of Arizona
    Henry Ford Hosp-Mich
    Des Moines Univ-College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    University of Oklahoma
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Blythe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Blythe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Blythe works at Blythe Orthopedics & Spine, Inc., Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Blythe's profile.

    Dr. Blythe has seen patients for Bursitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blythe on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Blythe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blythe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blythe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blythe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

