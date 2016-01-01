Dr. Blough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Blough, MD
Dr. Joseph Blough, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Physical Medicine of Oklahoma800 W 18th St Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 726-2727
- Humana
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144304825
- St Anthony Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Blough accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
