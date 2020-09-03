Dr. Joseph Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Joseph Blankenship, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center, Henderson County Community Hospital and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Locations
-
1
Med North Group, PLLC3000 Greystone Sq, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-5150
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hardin Medical Center
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankenship?
Been to him twice and he is the smartest and kindest physician i have ever been to. Takes time with you and his staff is excellent. 5* all the way around.
About Dr. Joseph Blankenship, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1437115763
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopal Hosp
- Charity Hosp LSU
- Duke University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Dr. Blankenship has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.