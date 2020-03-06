Overview

Dr. Joseph Blanda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coventry Township, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Blanda works at BLANDA ORTHOPEDICS AND PHYSICAL THERAPY in Coventry Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.