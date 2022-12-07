Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Birnbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Birnbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph G Birnbaum MD10 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 255-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
Dr. Birnbaum is kind and thoughtful. He took the time to show me a model of thyroid and talk about my lab results. Office staff was professional, helpful and polite.
About Dr. Joseph Birnbaum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1669417788
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash Hosp
- Stanford Hosp
- Hahnemann Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.