Dr. Joseph Bird, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Fertility Center of Chattanooga, 7407 Ziegler Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421, (423) 899-0500
Fertility Center, 10413 Kingston Pike Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37922, (865) 692-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a physician and this is a doctor's doctor. He is extremely knowledgeable,gentle and compassionate. Good staff is exempletory and lovely to deal with. My progress is stunning work his guidance.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- Erlanger Health System/U Tenn
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bird accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
