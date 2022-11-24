Dr. Joseph Bilik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bilik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bilik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bilik works at
Locations
1
21st Century Oncology LLC Dba1 S School Ave Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 917-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
North Port2345 Bobcat Village Center Rd Unit 201, North Port, FL 34288 Directions (941) 309-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly explains the diagnosis . His team of OR nurses are excellent (Maryanne, Tina and Kelly). I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Bilik, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902993496
Education & Certifications
- Lahey-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilik has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilik.
