Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Locations
Bikowski Skin Care Center500 Chadwick St, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Bikowski today. Short wait time. Extremely cordial staff. I was very nervous but he was friendly and courteous which put me at ease. He examined carefully, diagnosed my condition, recommended treatments, took biopsies, sent Rx’s to be filled PLUS noticed a different area of potential concern. This was all done expertly and seamlessly. I am very pleased and have a lot of faith in his expertise.
About Dr. Joseph Bikowski Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1053305920
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Bikowski Jr works at
