Ophthalmology
Dr. Joseph Biber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Biber works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Migraine and Cornea Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Horizon Eye Care PA
    135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211
    Huntersville
    15419 Hodges Cir, Huntersville, NC 28078

  Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 27, 2022
    Professional and efficient. My surgery and recovery went well. Skilled doctor.
    Ophthalmology
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1457440620
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    Storm Eye Inst Musc
    University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Presbyterian College
    Ophthalmology
