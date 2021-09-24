Dr. Biase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Biase, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Biase, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Urology Center of South Florida PA10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 737-9191
Urology Center of South Florida PA5210 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 737-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. I highly recommend dr Biase. Very professional, knowledgeable and great human being. Thank you
About Dr. Joseph Biase, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Rutgers Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biase has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biase speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Biase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.