Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Bruce Willner DO3622 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-6888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Bethuy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205803616
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethuy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethuy speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethuy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethuy.
