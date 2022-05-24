See All Otolaryngologists in Monsey, NY
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Bernstein works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5835
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenoidectomy
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Adenoidectomy
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study

Adenoidectomy
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Frenectomy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2022
    I brought my son to see Dr. Bernstein because of chronic nosebleeds. Dr. Bernstein treated him and explained everything he was doing and took the time to answer all of his questions. He is very knowledgeable and kind to patients.
    S. W. — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104997642
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

