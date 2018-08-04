Overview

Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Our Choice Medical PC in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.