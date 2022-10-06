See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Berkowski works at ReLACS Health in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Telemedicine Only in MI, OH, or FL
    24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste L2300, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 822-4757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Fairview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2022
    The virtual visit with Dr Berkowski works so well and he always takes the time to listen carefully before responding. His expertise in RLS and other sleep disorders has helped provide a significant improvement in my daily life - without medications!
    James Kuhn — Oct 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902125057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berkowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkowski works at ReLACS Health in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Berkowski’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

