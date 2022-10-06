Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Berkowski, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
Telemedicine Only in MI, OH, or FL24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste L2300, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 822-4757
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The virtual visit with Dr Berkowski works so well and he always takes the time to listen carefully before responding. His expertise in RLS and other sleep disorders has helped provide a significant improvement in my daily life - without medications!
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
- Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Berkowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowski works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.