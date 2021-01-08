Overview

Dr. Joseph Berger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Joseph H Berger MD in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Bainbridge, GA and Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.