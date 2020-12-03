Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Michigan Center for Women's Health30445 Northwestern Hwy Ofc 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-0426Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr.berenholz by looking him up for procedures due to the pelvic pain and through incontinence after having two children. He is one of the best drs i have ever met. Down to earth, actual listens to ur complaints, and in the end serves the best results. After my vaginal reconstruction surgery, he suggested emsella for my pain. Meanwhile, i have had pelvic pain for at least 10 years. Emsella has saved my life in ways unimaginable. The treatment plan for me was 6 sessions and after the first two my pain was almost completely gone. After 6 sessions and my treatment was complete, i am completely pain free. This man has saved my life and my well-being not just once but twice. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Thank you Dr ??
About Dr. Joseph Berenholz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730138173
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berenholz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenholz has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.