Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Berardi works at
Locations
Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 502-4567
Joseph C. Beradi, MD8900 E Bahia Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 502-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beradi came highly recommended by a good friend. I came down from Prescott to meet him. The staff was highly professional, much more than and other office and I have been too many over the years due to breast cancer reconstruction in 1994 and 2012. I worked for doctors and I can detect any manipulation or false promises. Dr. Beradi was extremely knowledgable and gave me different options. I would rate this office a 10+ easily. I would trust him implicitly without hesitation.
About Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750334058
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Arizona
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berardi works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.