Overview

Dr. Joseph Benoit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Benoit works at Downeast OB/GYN in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.