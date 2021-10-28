Overview

Dr. Joseph Bennett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Bennett works at Raafat Z Abdel-Misih MD in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Biliary Atresia and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.