Dr. Benevenia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- NJ
- Newark
- Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD
Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Case West Res University
Dr. Benevenia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology - Dr. Beebe205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 221-2909
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Excision of Femur or Knee
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle Replacement
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Excision of Humerus
- View other providers who treat Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tibia or Fibula
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Partial Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Periacetabular Osteotomy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Total Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Benevenia?
Dr. Benevenia and his team are the most caring, compassionate and professional individuals i have ever met. I would highly recommend Dr. Benevenia and his staff ..
About Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1710911102
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res University
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benevenia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benevenia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benevenia works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benevenia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benevenia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benevenia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benevenia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.