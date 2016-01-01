See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Joseph Benenate, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Benenate works at BENENATE, JOSEPH F DO in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Benenate, Joseph F DO
    6780 Abrams Rd Ste 103-502, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 808-5775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Dysphagia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Chest Pain
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency

About Dr. Joseph Benenate, DO

  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851407019
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benenate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benenate works at BENENATE, JOSEPH F DO in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Benenate’s profile.

Dr. Benenate has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benenate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Benenate has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benenate.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benenate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benenate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

