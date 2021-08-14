Overview

Dr. Joseph Bender, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Bender works at Complete Family Foot Care in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.