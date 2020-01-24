Overview

Dr. Joseph Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Bello works at Hunterdon Surgical Associates in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.