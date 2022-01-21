Dr. Joseph Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Becker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs1303 McCullough Ave Ste 374, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 223-5483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are both patients of Dr. J. Becker. My husband has diabetes, and Dr. Becker has been instrumental in the management of my husband's blood sugars. ?Dr. Becker diagnosed a cyst in my thyroid gland that I never knew was there. He continues to watch and treat my condition. We have confidence in his medical decisions and treatment plans. We like the office staff, and we have never had an issue with appointments or nurses.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235313321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.