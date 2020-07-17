Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Beck, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Tinley Park, IL.
Dr. Beck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph Beck MD Ltd.6701 159th St Ste 2, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 798-9475
- 2 19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2800, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 798-9475
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
I agree Dr Beck is smart as a whip I didn't talk much as i didn't want to be there in the first place I answered questions as he asked little i did say he sumed me up 100% correctly. The Office girl i dont like rude get rid of her he will be OK.
About Dr. Joseph Beck, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1386682144
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.