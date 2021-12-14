Dr. Joseph Bear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Bear works at
Locations
1
Southeastern Urology Associates380 Hospital Dr Ste 320, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 742-5331
2
Coliseum Medical Centers350 Hospital Dr Ste 360, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 464-1617
3
Coliseum Urology Specialists330 Hospital Dr Ste 315, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 742-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bear removed my kidney stone, and stents that were needed during my ordeal. He gave great care and I appreciate his bedside manner and pleasant disposition. The kidney stone pain was immense but he helped me manage the pain and I am so very thankful for that support and understanding.
About Dr. Joseph Bear, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538304217
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bear works at
Dr. Bear has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.