Overview

Dr. Joseph Bear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Bear works at Champaign Dental Group in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.