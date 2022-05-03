Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX.
Dr. Baylan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Sinus & Snoring2940 FM 2920 Rd Ste 100, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (346) 352-7484Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baylan?
Due to a skin condition, I needed stitches along my front hairline. I was very nervous about the procedure and concerned about scarring. Dr. Baylan did an amazing job! Most friends didn’t even notice the scar after only a couple of weeks. In addition, he and his staff were extremely easy to work with and very professional. I would highly recommend them!
About Dr. Joseph Baylan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1134431232
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baylan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baylan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baylan works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.