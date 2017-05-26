Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2117 McComas Way Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 301-9996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful Dr and staff. Professional...courteous..attentive...and yet friendly and makes you feel informed and a part of your care. Appointments easy to get and no long wait times to be seen when you arrive. Clean and relaxing environment Would recommend this Dr to any one.
About Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bava has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bava speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bava.
