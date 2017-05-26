See All Podiatric Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2117 McComas Way Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 301-9996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2017
    Absolutely wonderful Dr and staff. Professional...courteous..attentive...and yet friendly and makes you feel informed and a part of your care. Appointments easy to get and no long wait times to be seen when you arrive. Clean and relaxing environment Would recommend this Dr to any one.
    Sonja Glass for Bernice Boone in Virginia beach va. — May 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM
    About Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568401750
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bava, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bava has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

