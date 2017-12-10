Dr. Joseph Battaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Battaglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Battaglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4709
Crouse Hospital736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Crouse Medical Practice Cardiology Brittonfield5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A100, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 362-5285
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Battaglia came into my live in 1993, he is very courteous, friendly, does not talk down to you, explains things so you can understand what is going with you and what course of action to take. He's great and listens to you and not just rushing out the door. I have told family and friends over the years you want someone good that see him. In our book he has a 5 star rating. Staff is always friendly whether you are downtown or at 5000 Brittonfield.
About Dr. Joseph Battaglia, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
