Overview

Dr. Joseph Battaglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Battaglia works at Crouse Medical Practice Cardio in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.