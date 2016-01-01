Dr. Joseph Batac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Batac, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Batac, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Batac works at
Locations
-
1
Cold Spring Plastic Surgery PC224 Wall St Ste 201, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batac?
About Dr. Joseph Batac, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245541382
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batac works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batac. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.