Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bass, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bass works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Bass, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700810017
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
