Overview

Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Barrera works at Mission Internal Medicine Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.