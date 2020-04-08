Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Mission Heritage Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrera has been my endocrinologist for 14 years. My thyroid condition has been effectively managed under his expert care and he has the BEST bedside manner. He has a calm, friendly and gracious demeanor. He is a very attentive listener and is always so patient in answering all of my questions (I have never felt rushed in 14 years). Overall, Dr. Barrera is a knowledgeable, trustworthy and engaged physician.
About Dr. Joseph Barrera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Calif Pacific MC
- Calif Pacific MC
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrera has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
