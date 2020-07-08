Dr. Joseph Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Barone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Barone, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
1
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5486
2
Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Group At Somerset1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 288-5487
3
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5485
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barone was fantastic, he understood me whiles others couldn't, through my visitation and surgical was well explained. My 2 year old son was without pains and straight to his business like nothing happened. Thank you Dr Barone for the good job.
About Dr. Joseph Barone, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1871662676
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St Francis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barone has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barone speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.