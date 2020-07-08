See All Pediatric Urologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Joseph Barone, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Barone, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Barone, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Barone works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health
    125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5486
  2. 2
    Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Group At Somerset
    1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5487
  3. 3
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Bedwetting
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Bedwetting

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Barone?

Jul 08, 2020
Dr Barone was fantastic, he understood me whiles others couldn't, through my visitation and surgical was well explained. My 2 year old son was without pains and straight to his business like nothing happened. Thank you Dr Barone for the good job.
Albert — Jul 08, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Barone, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Barone, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barone to family and friends

Dr. Barone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Barone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Barone, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Barone, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871662676
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • St Francis Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barone has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Barone, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.