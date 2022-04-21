Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnthouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Joseph R Barnthouse, MD1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 401, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 943-8004Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
From the beginning to where we are now in the post surgical phase, he is thorough, pays attention to you, and answers your questions. He explains what he’s doing and why. He makes sure you are okay and if something was wrong I feel like he would help me. Very professional. And his office staff is also very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Joseph Barnthouse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University Mo/Kansas City School Med
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnthouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnthouse accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnthouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnthouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnthouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnthouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnthouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.