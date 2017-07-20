See All Dermatologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Joseph Bark, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Bark, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Bark works at Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Advanced Clinical Dermatology Psc
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C415, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 288-5004
    Dermatology Consultants
    351 Radio Park Dr Ste 101, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 623-4241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Melanoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymorphous Light Eruption Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2017
    Dr. Davey, MD , nurse and office staff very nice and would recommend to family and friends! Did not use Dr. Bark, MD, but I'm sure he's good since the rest and his office is great!
    Lexington, KY — Jul 20, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Bark, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639171176
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

