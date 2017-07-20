Dr. Joseph Bark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bark, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bark, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Bark works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Clinical Dermatology Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C415, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 288-5004
-
2
Dermatology Consultants351 Radio Park Dr Ste 101, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-4241
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davey, MD , nurse and office staff very nice and would recommend to family and friends! Did not use Dr. Bark, MD, but I'm sure he's good since the rest and his office is great!
About Dr. Joseph Bark, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639171176
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bark speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.