Dr. Joseph Baribeau, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baribeau, MD is a Physical Therapist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Baribeau works at
Locations
Ellis Badenhausen Orthopaedics PSC13151 Magisterial Dr, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 208-0109
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Joey. He listened to me and worked with me when I was ready to leave the practice because my doctor wasn’t listening to me.
About Dr. Joseph Baribeau, MD
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1427068816
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baribeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baribeau accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baribeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baribeau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baribeau.
