Dr. Joseph Bargellini, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Bargellini works at CONNECTICUT ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY in Torrington, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.