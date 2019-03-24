Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Barbuto works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph Barbuto MD945 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 724-7366
- 2 61 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 560-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbuto?
In-depth expertise with medicines. Great doctor!
About Dr. Joseph Barbuto, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629154075
Education & Certifications
- Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Payne Whitney Psyc Clin
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brooklyn College Of The City University Of New York
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbuto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbuto works at
Dr. Barbuto speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbuto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.