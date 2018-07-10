See All Pediatricians in Erie, PA
Dr. Joseph Barber, MD

Pediatrics
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Barber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Barber works at Childrens Community Pediatrics Erie in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Community Pediatrics Erie
    3580 Peach St Ste 100, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 868-9633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 10, 2018
    Dr. Barber is an excellent pediatric neurologist. We were relieved to find him. Living as we do in a rural area, we thank God for his expertise! Dr. Barber is very knowledgeable re:ASD &ADHD. He also maintains a blog to help parents. During appts, he encourages parents to voice memo the time so we don’t miss anything discussed! No doctor does that! He is very direct and encouraging, but he doesn’t sugarcoat issues. It is refreshing and honest. I wish all were like him! Highest recommendation!
    Suzanne — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Barber, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093718124
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis Children's Hospital
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • University of Virginia
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • Notre Dame
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barber works at Childrens Community Pediatrics Erie in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Barber’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

