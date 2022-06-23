See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (18)
50 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Banis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Banis works at Joseph Banis Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Joseph Banis Plastic Surgery
    2507 Bush Ridge Dr Ste B, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 589-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Burn Injuries
CoolSculpting®
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr banis performed my reconstruction surgery after a double mastectomy. He did a phenomenal job. Was very caring and compassionate. Couldn't have asked for a better job. Loved it so much that when my adult daughter needed something done I took her there. There's no better referral than someone taking their child there. And he did phenomenal work with her. Louisville is lucky to have such a talented and experienced plastic surgeon.
    Rebecca Laughlin — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Banis, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093717274
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert University Louisville
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Banis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banis works at Joseph Banis Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Banis’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Banis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

