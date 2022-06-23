Dr. Banis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Banis, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Banis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Banis works at
Locations
Joseph Banis Plastic Surgery2507 Bush Ridge Dr Ste B, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 589-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr banis performed my reconstruction surgery after a double mastectomy. He did a phenomenal job. Was very caring and compassionate. Couldn't have asked for a better job. Loved it so much that when my adult daughter needed something done I took her there. There's no better referral than someone taking their child there. And he did phenomenal work with her. Louisville is lucky to have such a talented and experienced plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Joseph Banis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1093717274
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert University Louisville
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Lac Usc Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Banis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Banis works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Banis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.