Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Locations
Corey Chiropractic2086 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 333-2575
Millburn Mall Practice Associates2933 Vauxhall Rd Ste 28, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Directions (908) 687-1520
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballaro?
My first visit with Dr. Ballero was the best! He was very professional and kind. After several visit I felt more and more comfortable with him. Dr. Ballero was more of a knowledgeable friend that just a run of the mill doctor. He really cares about his patients. I plan on growing old with Dr. Ballero. He really cares...HE REALLY CARES. I HIGHLY RECCOMMEND DR. JOSEPH BALLERO!!!
About Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1700971041
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Ed
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballaro speaks Italian and Spanish.
