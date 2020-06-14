Overview

Dr. Joseph Ballaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Ballaro works at Joseph Ballaro MD, LLC in Union, NJ with other offices in Vauxhall, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.