Dr. Joseph Baler, MD

Dermatology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Baler, MD is a dermatologist in Albany, NY. He currently practices at JOSEPH S BALER MD and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Baler is board certified in Dermatology.

  1. 1
    Dr Joseph S Baler
    4 Palisades Dr Ste 240, Albany, NY 12205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Pemphigoid
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

About Dr. Joseph Baler, MD

  Dermatology
  36 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1770576399
  BOSTON UNIVERSITY
  Dermatology and Internal Medicine
  Albany Medical Center Hospital

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
