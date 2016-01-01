Dr. Joseph Baler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Baler, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baler, MD is a dermatologist in Albany, NY. He currently practices at JOSEPH S BALER MD and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Baler is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dr Joseph S Baler4 Palisades Dr Ste 240, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 446-0172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Joseph Baler, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770576399
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
