Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Baker, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Saguaro Orthopedic Associates Professional Limited Liability Company1871 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 382-3050
-
2
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 337, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 901-6380
-
3
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 382-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Best podiatrist I’ve ever had! He’s competent, efficient and simply outstanding! I expected my visit to be a consultation followed by appointments for my needed procedures. Dr. Baker did it all today. He really knows what he’s doing including sharing his e expertise with an intern.
About Dr. Joseph Baker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1912261850
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.