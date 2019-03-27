Overview

Dr. Joseph W Baker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia



Dr. Baker works at Carilion Clinic Cardiothoracic Surgery in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.