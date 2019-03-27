Dr. Joseph W Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph W Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph W Baker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Aortic Center - Roanoke2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW Ste 201, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 853-0100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Recently had mitral valve repair surgery with dr Baker. I am happy to recommend Dr Baker and staff. Dr Baker was very thorough in advising me of what to expect. Surgery and recovery was much easier than I originally anticipated thanks to dr Baker and his ability in performing my surgery
About Dr. Joseph W Baker, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1003898040
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.