Dr. Joseph Baisden, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baisden, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lewisburg, WV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Princeton Community Hospital.
Locations
West Virginia Radiation Therapy Services Inc.187 Skylar Dr, Lewisburg, WV 24901 Directions (304) 647-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, explains everything, friendly and caring staff
About Dr. Joseph Baisden, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hosp-U Va Sch Med
- W Va U Sch Med
- WV UNIV SCH OF MED
- WV Univ
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Baisden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baisden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baisden speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baisden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baisden.
