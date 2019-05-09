Dr. Joseph Badeaux III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badeaux III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Badeaux III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Badeaux III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Badeaux III works at
Locations
1
Red River Sinus Center221 Windermere Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 443-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very helpful with me the few times i been to him , he seems to get rid of my problem quick .I will keep using him i have a ear infection pretty often .He takes care of it every time i went to him .
About Dr. Joseph Badeaux III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346244852
Education & Certifications
- La St U Med Ctr
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
