Overview

Dr. Joseph Badeaux III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Badeaux III works at Red River Sinus Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.